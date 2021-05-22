An erstwhile staple of youth sports in Emporia is looking to stage a comeback.
The Emporia Energy softball program was, for a long time, a popular, well-regarded team both locally and around the state. But over the years, momentum began to fade, players grew up and, eventually, all that was left was a bank account and a few board members.
But last summer, Emporia Energy fielded a team once again, an 8U squad made up of 6-, 7- and 8-year-old girls. Back with a new look, new equipment and a mix of veteran and fresh-faced board members, Emporia Energy is looking to regain its footing in the community again.
In the winter of 2020, Aaron Hammond, Emporia High softball head coach, and Sunny Griswold, one of Hammond’s assistant coaches, got together with some of their friends who all had daughters the same age. They approached one of the remaining board members about starting a new Emporia Energy team since there was already a financial account in place.
Griswold became the head coach and Hammond joined the board of directors. As excitement surrounding the team grew, so did the membership of the board of directors, which is now full with six members.
With Hammond involved, the board decided to bring the new 8U team into alignment with the high school team. It changed Emporia Energy’s color scheme to red and black to match the high school rather than the traditional yellow and blue that it used to wear.
Additionally, all Emporia Energy teams will use the same verbiage as the Emporia High team, preparing the young players for success at the high school level.
By the summer of 2020, enough girls of the same age were found to have a full 8U team and Emporia Energy played in three tournaments. Admittedly, it wasn’t always pretty.
“Last year, we started pretty much from T-ball,” Griswold said. “ … Imagine teaching a bunch of 6-, 7-, 8-year-olds how to play competitive ball when you come from T-ball, so we had a lot to learn.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the options for tournaments were limited, meaning that Energy mostly played against more advanced teams. It didn’t win a game.
“Which was fine. The girls learned a lot,” Griswold said. “It’s just hard when the other teams are more advanced than you. We worked really hard in the offseason, as much as we could … and these girls have worked hard this whole time. They want to get better.”
In April 2021, Emporia Energy played a preseason tournament. This time, the team went 4-0.
“After their first game — we won 7-3 — I got really emotional,” Griswold said. “It’s weird. It’s a weird feeling because one, it was because we won. But also, it wasn’t even that we won. It was [that] they knew what to do. The ball came to them and they knew what to do with it. …
“They knew they won. I didn’t have to tell them we won. They knew it. They wanted to win. They weren’t going to give up until they did and they knew it. And seeing all those smiling faces just made it all worth it.”
The Emporia Energy 8U team continues to practice once a week and will play a weekly doubleheader in the Ken Berry League in Topeka. In addition, the team has been scrimmaging other teams in the area to give players the opportunity to rehearse in-game situations and simply enjoy the sport.
The early success of the 8U team has been great, but Hammond said that he and the rest of the board of directors hope to see more age groups developing teams as well.
“Our main goal is getting the whole program started, not just one 8U team, but hopefully someday 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18, all the way through, and maybe even multiple teams within each age division,” he said.
Part of reaching that goal involves reaching out to other area softball teams that are not currently affiliated with Emporia Energy.
“We have been in communication with a couple teams that are currently in existence and trying to just relay to them what the benefits of if we’re all under the same program, what that might look like for them,” Hammond said. “If that’s not ultimately what works best for them, we understand, at this point.”
Emporia Energy is planning to hold tryouts in September for girls ages 8-14. Those who are interested in getting involved can visit the new Emporia Energy Facebook page at facebook.com/Emporia-Energy-Softball-102703315327679. To ensure that you’ve found the right page, look for red and black.
“We’re trying to rebuild this and you begin to build a relationship, a family relationship, too,” Griswold said. “We’re going to be playing together for a long time, so building those relationships, starting young, is really the key to this.”
