The Lyon County Commission approved an increase to its mileage reimbursement rate during a short meeting Thursday morning.
County Clerk and Elections Officer Tammy Vopat said the Lyon County District Court increased its mileage reimbursement for the fiscal year 2024 to align with the state rate. The new rate, at .665 cents per mile, went into effect on July 1.
Commissioners approved increasing the county’s rate in kind, from the former rate of .557 cents per mile. The reimbursement rate at .665 cents per mile will go into effect on July 6.
In further business, the county also approved flashing stop signs for the City of Allen. The signs will be placed at 4th Avenue and Main Street and were also approved by the Emporia-Lyon County Joint Traffic Safety Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.