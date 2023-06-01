A small fire caused an evacuation at Good's Cash Saver, 2703 U.S. Hwy. 50, Thursday morning.
According to a store manager, the fire originated on the hot water heater. Emporia Fire Department crews were quickly on scene to investigate the issue.
No injuries have been reported so far, and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.