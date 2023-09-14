Robert Henry Drake, 85, of Osage City, Kansas died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at his home.
Robert was born October 30, 1937 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Robert Victor and Hazel Viola (Walker) Drake. He served in the United States Navy for 20 years serving in both Korea and Vietnam. Robert then worked for 20 years at Didde-Glaser in Emporia and retired from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office after working as a deputy for 10 years. He was a member of the Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, and the Twin Rivers Bass Club. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right.
On July 19, 1960 Robert married Marjorie Ann King in Miami, Oklahoma. She died January 25, 2010 in Emporia. Robert is survived by his sons, Robert David Drake and wife Susan of Osage City, Randall Eugene Drake and wife Jodie of Overbrook, Kansas; daughters, Susan Leigh Hickam and husband James of Wichita, Kansas, Rebecca Lynn May and husband Norman of Fort Cavazos, Texas, Merideth Loy of Kansas City, Kansas; sister, Maggie Hinrichs of Manhattan, Kansas; 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Roy Sparks, Ned Sparks, Pat Sparks, William Drake and a sister, Mary Crampton.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Gen Huston will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 15, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
