Utility Solutions will have the 10 block of East Fourth Ave (Fourth Avenue between Commercial Street and Mechanic Street) shut down for the rest of the week for sewer repair.
Construction at the intersections of Sixth Avenue with Commercial Street and Merchant Street began Nov. 25. Traffic has remained open to the area, with some restrictions in place.
The downtown project needs to be wrapped up immediately. It's been long enough. People wonder how much of this is for the city and how much of this is to the benefit of the new business going in at the old bank location.
