Robert “Bob” D. Glenn, 88, of Lebo, KS, in the company of his wife and comfort of their home, passed away August 3, 2021.
Bob was born on June 8, 1933 in Grey County, KS to Oscar Lee and Della Marie (Tremaine) Glenn. On June 4, 1955, he was joined in marriage to Carolyn Jane Davis at her parents’ home in Osage County. This year they celebrated 66 years together.
Preceding Bob in death are his parents, Oscar L. and Della Marie Glenn; and two brothers, John Lee and Charles Leonard Glenn.
Bob lives on in the hearts of his wife, Carolyn Jane Glenn; daughter, Lisa (Richard) Northington; son, Michael (Rachelle) Glenn; two brothers, Marion Glenn and William Wagner; 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held by family at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo Branch Library c/o Jones VanArsdale
Funeral Home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
