A suspect in a break-in and burglary at the old Cedar Point school in western Chase County will hire their own attorney following a first appearance in Chase County District Court Thursday morning.
Jacobsen Eells, 23, of Topeka faces charges of burglary and misdemeanor theft. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said Eells and 25-year-old Kathryn Culbert of Eureka entered the building shortly before 6 p.m. Jan. 28, wearing “all black” and carrying flashlights.
Eells also faces one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Eells appeared in court this week pro se, but will hire an attorney. He will next appear in court at 9:30 a.m. March 16.
Culbert was originally scheduled for her first appearance on Thursday as well, but will now appear at 9:30 a.m. March 17.
