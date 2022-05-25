Local families are seeking answers after a rash of vehicle thefts in the Emporia area.
Meredith Templeton told The Gazette that her maroon 2018 Jeep Cherokee was stolen early Sunday morning from her home on Holiday Drive. The Templetons have a Ring security camera pointed at the driveway. The camera only picked up part of the theft.
The theft occurred between 1 - 5 a.m.
"I'm not sure how they were able to [get in]," she said. "We had a lost key fob for a long time, so we're not sure if it was in there somewhere or they hotwired it. I don't know. For some reason, our camera didn't pick it up after he went back to get in the car."
The Emporia Police Department issued a release Wednesday stating the suspect is a male, possibly Caucasian.
Templeton's vehicle has an "Alabama" license plate on the front and "KU" and "Alabama" sitckers on the back. She said the theft has left her feeling violated and unsafe in her neighborhood. Her neighbor, Ashley Kopecky, agreed.
Her 2012 Kia Optima was also broken into and vandalized.
"The more I think about it, I'm sleeping in the room that's literally right by my car," Kopecky said. "I didn't even know somebody was out there. Then I'm thinking, I'm going out to my vehicle and somebody I don't know was in it."
Kopecky said her daughter's vehicle was also broken into.
"It's an invasion of privacy and property and it does kind of make you uneasy," she said. "It makes you want to double-check everything and lock your dogs everytime a dog barks now. I've never felt that way in my house before."
Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas said there have been a number of auto burglaries reported in the same area and at this point, police were treated them as connected incidents.
He encouraged community members to keep their vehicles locked and to keep any valuables out of the car.
"Cash, wallets, laptops, backpacks — things that will attract burglars to their vehicle," Mattas said.
If you have any information about this or any other crimes, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or online at www.P3tips.com.
