Things were looking a little more normal as the July Emporia First Friday Art Walk drew artists and art walkers to downtown Emporia last week.
EFF Co-Founder and Organizer Kaila Mock, who had organized virtual art walks for March and April and an abbreviated outdoor event for May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, said it felt “amazing” to have things looking a little more normal Friday evening.
“I think with all the bigger events getting canceled, I think it’s really important for us to continue to do these smaller ones where we can,” she said. “We still need to spread out and social distance, but you still have that sense of community and we still get to support our local artists and do some shopping downtown.”
The event featured nine sponsoring venues — about half of what the Art Walk would typically see prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We are just kind of dipping our toes in and getting back into the swing of things nice and slowly,” she said. “I’m very happy with nine venues and artists.”
Mock was also happy with the variety the artists brought to each sponsoring venue, with everything from fiber arts, paintings, sketches and sculptures on display.
The presenting venue for July was Vault Meats & Cheeses, located at 509 Commercial St., where Melissa Dallke of Acorn Willows had felted art, yarns and sketches on display.
A fiber artist, Dallke said works in a medium called needle felting — the process of using a barbed needle to manipulate wool fibers so they bond together, creating a solid fabric.
“I just lay the wool down and it’s punching thousands of times to actually felt it into place,” she said. “It’s a forgiving medium, honestly.”
Dallke also hand-dyes her wool, which she said gives a lot of her projects a more “realistic” color scheme than a machine-dyed wool can offer.
“I felt into foam, because I like to do a lot of three-dimensional art,” she said. “The foam has the strength to hold it all in.”
Dallke’s felted pieces range from whimsical to, imaginative pieces to eye-catching landscapes based on real-life photographs. It’s really a matter of how she’s feeling on a particular day when she starts to create.
“I like to use photo references so I can see where shadows are falling and color changes in the sky and things like that,” she said. “But, it’s a mix.”
To see more of Dallke’s work, visit www.instagram.com/acornwillows.
Up on the 600 block, Tagan and Kristi Trahoon were set up at Twin Rivers Winery, 627 Commercial St. Both of the Trahoons are artists and were selling their work Friday evening.
Tagan Trahoon is one of this year’s 16 SOS Strong Ambassadors and proceeds from any art sold Friday was counted as a donation for SOS, Inc.
“Kaila Mock and I have been talking for over a year about doing some type of an art show, and something would always come up,” he said. “This was just a perfect combination of things where the art walk was being held, SOS Strong started, and we figured what better thing to do than sell artwork for an organization that we both love so much?”
Trahoon said SOS was an important organization to him because it had helped many people in his life over the years.
“What they do every single day just drives it home,” he said.
Those interested in learning more about SOS Strong or making a donation, can visit www.soskansas.com/sos-strong.
A few doors down at L&L Pets, 621 Commercial St., Kansas Talking Books was displaying artwork created by patrons with print disabilities.
Director Michael Lang said Kansas Talking Books is a free library service that offers access to audiobooks and magazines, as well as braille books and magazines, to anyone who qualifies due to a physical or visual impairment.
“It can be a permanent impairment or a temporary impairment,” he said. “We’re located here in Emporia on the Emporia State University campus, but we are part of the State Library of Kansas.”
Lang said people do need to register for the service by filling out an application. The application has to be signed off by a “certifying authority” — such as a doctor, social worker or even a librarian in some cases. A full list can be found at www.kslib.info/talking.
Part of the Kansas Talking Books 50th anniversary celebration, “Artistic Abilities: Celebrating Unique Talents” asked Kansas Talking Books patrons to submit their artwork for what would have been a statewide library tour. The exhibit was able to be shown at the State Capitol for a short time before the novel coronavirus halted the rest of the tour.
“All of the art on display is by people who use our service, from all across the state,” Lang said. “They had to have some sort of print disability, and they were kind enough to let us borrow their work. We were going to tour it across the state — but that did not happen.”
Some of the art on display Friday included quilts made by Lauren Bush of Wichita. Bush is legally blind with a diagnosis of retinitis pigmentosa and Bardet-Biedl Syndrome. Her quilts were hand-sewn and featured a pop art-style homage to her guide dog, as well as two anime-style warriors of her own creation.
Mock said anyone who purchased art on Friday was encouraged to post a photo of their find on Instagram using the hashtag #emporiabuysart, and naming both the artist and the venue it came from.
“The June art walk specifically, I was really impressed with how many people were coming out and spending money on art,” she said. “I was a little worried about that because times are tough for everyone. We wanted to start a hashtag so everyone can see that Emporia really does buy art.”
An added bonus, Mock said, is that people can scroll through Instagram and see all of the neat pieces their neighbors found.
“It’s good to see people walking around with passports again,” she said.
For more information on Emporia First Friday, visit www.emporiafirstfriday.com or like them on Facebook.
