LAWRENCE — Blues/Roots/Americana singer songwriter Kelley Hunt will resume her popular pandemic Facebook Live Connection Concerts series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, with a show titled “Songs I Feel Like Singing.”
The series began March 14, 2020 at the height of the pandemic and continued almost every week through Fall 2021. As vaccine availability appeared to allow more normal activities to resume it went to a more occasional schedule. This winter’s Omicron variant surge and requests from fans have brought back the series although it will still continue on an occasional schedule.
When the pandemic tightened its grip in early 2020 Hunt felt the same stress and isolation as everyone else around the world. The feeling of helplessness and need to cope with a never-before-experienced set of unknowns along with the reality of a career put on indefinite hold was disorienting to say the least. She knew everyone worldwide was feeling the same way and decided the main thing was keeping connected — with family, friends and fans, and to give herself and everyone else something that helped everyone in some small way still feel together. Her solution was an online, free, Facebook Live livestream concert series.
At the time she thought the idea would live at most for a couple of months. Eighteen months later she had done 55 shows and during that run some amazing things happened. Thousands viewed every week from all over the world, the live comment streams of fans communicating not just with her but each other spawned a community that got together almost every Saturday at 7 p.m.
“First, the surge going on right now is no joke, for sure. I personally hope everyone who hasn’t done it already just goes ahead and gets vaxxed and boosted,” Hunt said. “Could save your life or someone else’s and help us all end this thing. The Connection Concerts series now has beautiful a life of its own. None of us wants to completely give it up — me, the musicians who’ve joined me on these shows or our fans. So we’re feeling the need to get the gang back together. I think there is a spirit about this that reminds us what’s really most important. These days I think reminders are good.”
Regarding the resumption of her normal career, Hunt is still taking a cautious approach too touring. Since late 2020 she has done a few select live dates — at Kansas City’s Folly Theater, several outdoor concert series and festival stages, an appearance on the Nov. 21 Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise and a very few club dates. She’s at work on three recording projects, each of which has experienced it’s own pandemic delay and plans a new studio album release in 2022. Plans are to resume aggressive touring in support of that release.
Fans can go online to www.facebook.com/KelleyHuntMusic to watch the concert.
