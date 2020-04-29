Good morning! After a chilly start to the day, highs should settle in the upper 60s by the late afternoon.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Tyson remains largest cluster for COVID-19 in Lyon County -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_d78efa32-89a1-11ea-aa93-2f52cbb23673.html
Two hotels serving as non-congregant housing during pandemic -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_db75c3ac-8969-11ea-813f-335b4d26238c.html
Coronavirus stories: Nancy Garcia -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b38b62a2-7299-11ea-89ed-dfc1c6c528ce.html
Top national news:
US economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as virus struck -
https://apnews.com/e0d04987133c2f48992b98ace0a1e846
"Infecting our dreams": Pandemic sabotages sleep worldwide -
https://apnews.com/b7fb8585527db3a7f06563dce7982eff
Your uplifting story for today:
Scientists and researchers in Senegal have developed a $1 testing kit for COVID-19 and are exporting them by the millions to other African countries - https://www.aljazeera.com/podcasts/thetake/2020/04/1-testing-kits-senegal-approach-coronavirus-200427143150262.html
