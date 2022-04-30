The threat of storms and high winds forced the cancellation of the Dynamic Discs Open's annual bonfire at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Friday night.
There was still plenty to do, however, as there were plenty of venders showing their discs and clothing. Russ Rosencrans and his dog Diskey came from Branson, Mo., to entertain the crowd with their disc tricks. Diskey was urged on by the people to pick up four discs and take them to their case.
