Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 54F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 54F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.