The future of the Carnegie library remains unknown following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
Commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One came from the Emporia Public Library and one from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron.
The city first announced it would accept proposals on the building, located at 118 E. Sixth Ave., in May after the Heffrons reached out with interest on the building. The Heffrons said they would repurpose the Carnegie into an entertainment venue, with group activities such as virtual reality games, themed escape room sand areas for tabletop roleplaying.
“As our children approached their teenage years, we recognized the need for additional activities for the age group as well as young adults and preteens, activities that bring them together and give them common goals,” Jason Hefferon said in a letter to Cocking at the time.
Their application offered $10,000 to the city for the building.
Emporia Public Library submitted four proposals for the Carnegie building. One proposal would see the demolition of the building to expand parking, while the other proposals offered ideas for library expansion through meeting space, library space or children's programming.
Neither the Heffrons nor a representative for the library were on hand during Wednesday's meeting, but city manager Trey Cocking did say the library had requested that no decisions were made until after the new executive director came on board. New director Pauline Stacchini starts on Oct. 10, following the retirement of Robin Newell on Sept. 30.
Commissioners Susan Brinkman and Erren Harter both said they were uninterested in "mothballing" — or postponing work — on the Carnegie building.
"We don't need to be in charge of preserving that building," Harter said.
Commissioner Danny Giefer said he felt selling the building to a private entity could have a negative effect on the library. Mayor Becky Smith said the commission didn't have the ability to see 20 years into the future. She was inclined to sell the building to the Heffrons, but no other commissioners were ready to make a decision at that point.
Brinkman and Harter asked for a cost estimate for demolition. When Cocking asked if they were rejecting the Heffrons' bid, the commission said no, but that additional information was needed before a decision could be made.
(4) comments
Another historic building in Emporia on its way out. Add it to the list with the YMCA, previous courthouses, many old mansions, stone churches, the Masonic temple, etc. When the new library outgrows its current home, the city will wish that the Carnegie library had bee preserved as a annex.
Agree
I’m sure the outcome will end with a nice lot for the CIVIC , but it sure would be a fun men’s club !!
Hmmm Emporia mens social club ,,, what a great private venue. Cigars , cards , big screen all over ,, and a massive bar with snooker and pool tables ,,, think of it as a country club w/o the golf !
