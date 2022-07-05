Douglas Jay Cunningham, Reading, passed away June 30, 2022 at the age of 42. Doug was born June 7, 1980 in Emporia, KS the son of Cecil Cunningham, surviving, and Norma June Dains Cunningham, deceased. He graduated from Emporia High School and attended Flint Hills Vo-Tech.
Survivors include sons, Cecil and Gavin Cunningham, Urbana, MO and Jackson Cunningham, Emporia and daughter, Emma Cunningham, Urbana, MO. Also surviving are partner, Heather Mears and Chloe, Lexi, Keighly, Mylee and Andin Giesken-Mears of the home. Doug is also survived by his step-mother, Evelyn Cunningham, Emporia; brother, Robert (Andrea) Cunningham, Emporia and sisters, Christina (John) Alford, Admire; Susan (Steven) Boyce, Admire; Rhonda Cunningham, Emporia; and Crystal (Chris) Doyle of Okinawa Japan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Keva and Eunice Cunningham.
Doug worked for Custom Cutters Tree Service and was a jack of all trades. He loved helping people and would stop whatever he was doing if someone needed him. He was meticulously organized which was a great benefit if he needed to rush off for a job. He was never without a screwdriver and his red handled pliers plus numerous power tools at the ready. He was affectionately known as “Beaver” due to the fact he could rip through wood practically with his eyes closed and exact precision. He had numerous clients through his side business, Beaver Wood. Doug enjoyed gardening and being outdoors in general and loved teaching all of his children how to care for the land. A favorite hobby of Doug’s was building custom fishing rods, personalizing each one as they were ordered.
The family has requested no flowers, instead would like memorials, to be designated at a later date. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. The family honorably requests your presence July 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Peter Pan Park Amphitheater on the west side of the park at South West Street and Riverside Court, Emporia to celebrate Doug’s life and share memories. Bringing a chair is recommended.
