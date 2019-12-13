Kenneth G. Thomas, 84, of Hartford, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 after a short stay at the Life Care Center in Burlington.
He was born July 3, 1935 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Walter and Margaret Gardner Thomas. Kenneth attended Hartford High School and graduated with the Class of 1953. Following high school, Kenneth attended Kansas State University and received an Associates Degree in the field of agriculture.
He married the love of his life, Shirley F. Williams on March 31, 1956 in Lebo, Kansas. Kenneth and Shirley moved into his grandparent’s farmhouse near Hartford and have lived there ever since. They worked across the Flint Hills to promote conservation and in 2014 won the Kansas Bankers Association award for life long commitment to conservation. He was always eager to share farming and cattle information with the younger farmers in the area which in turn kept him abreast of the latest agricultural trends.
Kenneth served his community and church his entire life. He was currently a member of the Elmendaro Township Board, previously served 17 years on the Lyon County Conservation Board, as well as the Rural Conservation & Development Board. He was active in the Hartford United Methodist Church. Kenneth was a 50+ year member of the Madison Masonic Lodge #196, a 40+ year member of the Scottish Rite and was a Shriner.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his devoted wife, Shirley of their home; daughters, Diane Beatty and her husband Gary of Edmond, Oklahoma and Karen Scheer and her husband Don of Emporia; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Smith of Cassville, Missouri; ten grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret; a son, Steven R. Thomas, and a great-grandson, Evan Wellnitz
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Hartford United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Inurnment will follow services at Arvonia Cemetery north of Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Community Foundation and will be used for Hartford High School scholarships. Send contributions in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be made at vanarsdalefs.com.
