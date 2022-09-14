The Chase County Sheriff's Office is notifying water customers in Chase County RWD No. 1, which includes Strong City and Cottonwood Falls, to remain under a boil water advisory Wednesday evening, after a water main break was discovered.
Some customers noted poor water pressure or no water at all prior to the announcement.
Chase County Schools are closed Thursday and the high school volleyball C quad has been cancelled.
The junior high volleyball team will still travel to its games, as will the cross country teams.
We will update with more information as it is available.
