Lyon County saw 21 new positives and zero recoveries — the largest increase in new cases of COVID-19 in several weeks — in Lyon County Public Health's first data report since Friday.
There are now 81 active cases of the novel coronavirus.
There have been 1,151 positives reported since March, including 1,032 recoveries and 37 deaths. Four additional deaths are pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people are currently hospitalized.
A cluster related to colleges and universities is the only active cluster with six active cases, out of 65 total infections, as of Monday afternoon.
The local jump comes as Kansas recorded another record spike in cases since Friday.
The state saw an average of 736 new cases for the seven days ending Monday. Since Friday, the state added 2,055 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, an increase of 3.1%, to bring the total for the pandemic to 67,862. The number of COVID-19-related deaths increased by eight to 771.
Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, predicted earlier this month that the state’s reporting of new cases could increase to as many as 900 a day on average in the coming months.
The actual number of cases is thought to be much higher because people can be infected without feeling ill or they may have only minor symptoms, and because of a lack of testing, particularly early in the pandemic.
Among the cases, health officials are blaming 100 outbreaks on K-12 schools, colleges and athletics, with 1,452 infections.
How can this be so, because the Right Reverend, Donald--the Bully Thug--Trump told us Covid-19 would disappear magically. Was first to be by May 1st, then September 1st. You mean it is Still with us?
