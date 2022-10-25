Special to The Gazette
An Emporia State alum retired from a successful career with AMC Theatres returns to his alma mater to present the Sam E. and Jeannene Hayes Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Terry Crawford, who graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business in 1979, enjoyed a lengthy career in finance and retired as senior vice president and treasurer after a 26-year career with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
He presents his lecture, titled “Inspiring Leadership with Emporia State University,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Webb Hall in the Memorial Union. The lecture is sponsored by ESU’s Blue Key Honor Society and is free and open to the public.
Crawford is the first Hayes Lecture speaker since COVID cancelled the annual event in 2020 and 2021. Dr. Sam Hayes (BS 1962) and his wife, Jeannene, of Mission Hills established the lecture series as a way to engage Emporia State’s alumni in highlighting their successes. Individuals whose leadership qualities, skills and accomplishments have led to distinction are featured in each annual lecture.
The first speaker in 2011 was Doug Smith of Leawood. Beginning in 2012, Doug and his wife, Nan, provided funds to create five scholarships for Emporia State students who attend the lecture. This year, the Smith will provide scholarships of $1,000 for 10 ESU students. To be eligible for a scholarship, students must attend the lecture and complete a scholarship application, which includes a series of essay questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.