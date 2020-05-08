Shanghai Chinese Restaurant Owner Frank Liou wants to give back to his community.
From noon - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Liou and his staff will be handing out lunches to the first 300 cars. Just pull up to the restaurant, located at 2002 W. 6th Ave., and pull into the parking lot. Cars will be routed through the lot and exit to Woodland Street.
"They do not need to call," Liou said. "We will just be giving 300 lunches to the first 300 cars; one meal per car. The reason for this is that we want to thank the community for supporting us the past few months during these difficult times."
Liou said he also wanted to thank frontline workers for helping the community fight through the COVID-19 pandemic.
To place an order during regular business hours, visit www.shanghaiemporia.com or call 342-4888.
