With just a month left to get that Christmas shopping done, the 2021 holiday edition of Emporia Living Magazine, Shop Local, has already started hitting mailboxes.
Shop Local is a full-color, glossy magazine featuring some of the hottest gift ideas from area merchants, delivered free to every home in Emporia.
“We are so excited that Shop Local has started reaching the community,” said Ryann Brooks, news and online editor. “This is your go-to guide to keeping your holidays local.”
Emporia Gazette Publisher Chris Walker said this year’s Shop Local is about celebrating all that the local community has to offer each holiday season.
“We’re just excited to have it come out and support the community,” Walker said. “There’s no better place to find gifts for the entire family than right here in our hometown: Emporia.”
Shop Local includes a number of gift ideas handpicked by local businesses, helping the community find the perfect gift for everyone on their list. Gazette Editor Ashley Walker said shopping local was beneficial not only for local businesses, but also for local consumers as well.
“The thing about shopping local is that it’s a double-blessing,” she said. “Not only do we get to give a great gift, often crafted by a local merchant or artisan, but we are making a positive impact on our community. Dollars that are spent here stay here and are re-invested into building and growing Emporia businesses. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Aside from the Holiday Gift Guide, featuring a number of eye-catching photographs and ads, this year’s Shop Local also features local stories with tips to make your holiday season as easy and stress-free as possible. Stories this year include a look behind the Slaymakers’ holiday light display, “Shop Small” opportunities right here in Emporia and keeping your Christmas tree fresh this season.
Another story includes information on the 3rd annual AceItUp Christmas Tree lighting event, set for Dec. 5 at White Memorial Park. (Note: The date listed in the magazine is incorrect! We goofed!)
Shop Local is available in locations around downtown Emporia, or at The Emporia Gazette, 517 Merchant St. The magazine is also available to view online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.