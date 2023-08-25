Special to The Gazette
The Emporia First Friday invites the community to the September Art Walk where there will be opportunities to see art, learn about art with a lecture series, and create art on a new community mural project.
The September Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, is set for 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. The Art Walk will feature over a dozen artists displaying their art for sale in various businesses in Downtown Emporia plus additional chances for experiencing art.
An opportunity to learn about an artist’s process can be had at ESU’s Art Forum Lecture Series from 5 - 6 p.m. at the Lyon County History Center. This month’s lecture will feature James Ehlers on his exhibit at Trox Gallery titled “The Thing I Feared Came Upon Me.”
The September walk will also be a special one with the inclusion of a new community mural project for Art Walkers to help create. The project will take place at the September Presenting Venue, Trolley House Distillery, located at 502 South Commercial beginning at 3 p.m.
Alex and Andrea Polzin of A&A Sign Writing have designed the mural, which will include a historical Downtown Emporia scene, as well as veteran and Kansas imagery that will be painted on the building’s North exterior wall. The outline of the mural will be ready for Art Walkers to paint in the designated colors, much like a giant paint-by-number project.
Participants may paint as long as they would like during that time but are encouraged to allow time to visit the other artists and venues on the Art Walk. Community members will need to be 12 years and older to assist in painting the mural, special art activities for those younger will be available.
Emporia First Friday thanked the Community Arts Alliance, Mary and Brock Kretsinger, Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, and Trolley House Distillery for helping fund this community mural project.
Art Walkers who have their Passports stamped at the Presenting Venue plus seven additional artists/venues and turn them in by 8 p.m. will be entered in prize drawings that will take place at 8:30 p.m. following the Art Walk at Mulready’s Pub. ESU students who participate and complete their passports will also be entered in additional drawings to win a shopping spree at Trox Gallery.
For more information about Emporia First Friday and a complete listing of artists, venues, and venue specials for the Art Walk, visit www.emporiafirstfriday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.