I have a confession to make.
I, Ryann Nicole Brooks, am a lifelong Trekkie. I grew up on Star Trek reruns. I definitely remember when Captain James T. Kirk of the U.S.S. Enterprise came to town.
I had actually met William Shatner — along with a number of other Star Trek stars — a year prior up in Kansas City.
It was Planet Comicon and with Mr. Shatner, it was just a quick meet-and-greet. I’m sure I was very memorable as one of thousands of people in line to get an autograph that day. It was neat to see him roll into town the very next year on a Harley Davidson trike. Even cooler that he was doing it to raise money for the American Legion’s Legacy Scholarship program.
Fast-forward to last week.
When I came across an email on Sept. 23 from William Shatner’s assistant, I very nearly dismissed it as spam. But, then I kept reading. Kathleen Hays said Mr. Shatner was looking for some help in locating a young man he had met in Emporia five years ago.
In a series of events that I can only describe as “improbable,” I was able to help them locate the family in less than an hour. I had a phone interview set up with Mr. Shatner the very next day.
We spoke about his trip across the country five years ago, what had gotten him hooked up with the Legion Riders to begin with.
But most importantly, we spoke about Kole Perry McClain.
Mr. Shatner’s admiration for the boy, who was just 12 when they briefly met five years ago, was evident. The mark of that chance meeting colored the rest of his journey across the United States and inspired him to check in on him all these years later, to make sure he was still going to apply for that scholarship.
Mr. Shatner told me he’s a believer in Nelson Mandela’s “ubuntu” philosophy, which says we are all bound together in ways that are invisible to the eye. After last week, I’m a believer, too.
It’s an experience that I will never forget and of which I’m proud to have played a small part.
There’s an old saying about how you should never meet your heroes, because chances are, they won’t live up to your expectations.
Fortunately, sometimes they do.
Ryann Brooks,
News and Online Editor
