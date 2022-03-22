The MIAA has announced its academic awards for the 2021-22 basketball seasons. Emporia State had a total of ten student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom at this time, with seven Lady Hornets and three men's players named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
For the women Kali Martin, Addison Hooper, Tre'Zure Jobe, Laura Garcia-Laffitte, Emily Weathers, Ehlaina Hartman and Sidney Tinner earned the recognition while Mason Thiessen, Gage McGuire and Marquis McCray were honored for the men. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced after they have completed two semesters at Emporia State.
The Lady Hornets finished the season 15-14, their 26th consecutive winning season and the longest active streak in the MIAA. The Emporia State men were 20-9, their first 20 win season since 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.