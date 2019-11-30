Deanna and Gordon Smith of Madison will celebrate 60 years of marriage next month.
The couple were married Dec. 27, 1959 in Wichita.
Mrs. Smith owned and operated Deanna Smith Accounting. She is retired.
Mr. Smith worked in the oil industry. He is also retired.
A reception and celebration will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Sauder Community Center, 110 S. First St., Madison.
Cards may be sent to 650 Road 10, Madison, KS 66860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.