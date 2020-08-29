Nancy Lee (Gill) Alamo, 96, of Wichita, Kansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 22, 2020. She loved Jesus with her whole heart, mind, soul, and strength. The single most important thing she would desire for her friends and family to know is that loving and trusting Jesus is the key to a life of meaning, peace, and hope.
A private graveside service for the family was held Saturday, August 29 at 10:30 in the morning at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Wichita, KS.
Born in Lebanon, Virginia on June 3, 1924, to Clyde and Harriet Hurt, she met Robert J. Gill while working for the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. during WW2. After three dates he asked her to marry him. Robert and Nancy were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1943, and were married for 50 years. To this union, four children were born: Ann Knecht (Steve), Susan Wilson (Dan), Rebecca Gill, and Julie Gill.
Nancy was a retired elementary school teacher of 25 years in Wichita. Known as “The Insect Queen,” Nancy loved her students and loved science. She was known to read the Bible to her students daily, even when it was banned in public schools. Her classroom was not only about learning the wonders of the world but about learning right from wrong and making good choices that would lead to a good and fruitful life.
Although Nancy was a teacher by trade, she was a life-long learner. She especially loved astronomy, geology, entomology, and paleontology. She loved reading and kept up on the local news, even hosting a weekly newspaper discussion group at Emporia Place, her residence in Emporia, KS in recent years.
Among her most treasured memories were the summers spent at her family mountain cabin in Crested Butte, Colorado where she would study and teach her grandchildren about wildlife, wildflowers, and constellations.
Nancy loved people. The lives of those she touched are countless. Never a harsh or judgmental word was spoken of anyone she knew. She found the good in everything and had a way of turning any apparent troublesome situation into a blessing. Even during the last few months of living a somewhat isolated life due to COVID, Nancy told friends and family that the new regulations in place were actually blessings because it meant they could spend more time at home with their families.
In Nancy’s 1995 retirement farewell speech she quoted Ecclesiastes 9:10, “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with all thy might.” Indeed, she did. Nancy was a good and faithful servant, one whose life was about using the gifts God had given her for His glory.
Her faith in Jesus provided a legacy of faith that has been passed down to 6 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and generations to come.
Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, her first grandchild, and her beloved husband, Robert J. Gill, and second husband, Frank Alamo.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Gideon’s International: P.O. Box 20741 Wichita, KS 67208.
