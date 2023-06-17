ALMA — Join Flint Hills Feast at Volland at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. Pacheco Beef and The Curious Plate will present an unforgettable evening of live music, libations, local artisan tastings, cooking demonstrations, art viewing, and more. The Flint Hills Feast will take place between the Ruin and in the beautiful outdoor area surrounding the gallery.
In partnership with From the Land of Kansas, the Flint Hills Feast culinary pop-up is going to be a unique foodie experience. They’ll be serving some of the most delicious and authentic tastings from the Flint Hills region of Kansas and welcoming local artisan vendors like Alma Cheese, Manhattan Brewing Company, Sweet Granada, Boot Hill Distillery, Guilty Biscuit, Piccalilli Farm, and Pacheco Beef.
Flint Hills Feast invites you to arrive hungry and ready to have a wonderful evening full of delicious food, fantastic community, and memorable times.
Keep in touch with the Flint Hills Feast on Instagram at @flinthillsfeast and @fromthelandofks.
