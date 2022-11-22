Newman Regional Health recently honored a nurse in its Women's Life Center with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
According to a written release, the award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs that recognize "the super-human efforts nurses perform every day."
Registered nurse Cheryl Ball received the award after two nominations were submitted about her.
Ball's nominations spoke about her compassion, leadership and inspiration.
“Cheryl's compassion and leadership stood out to me," said one nomination. "My infant daughter was readmitted to the hospital after we had been sent home. Like many parents of newborns, I was second guessing myself and worried for my daughter. Cheryl reassured what I was doing as a parent was right and it was not my fault she was readmitted. She calmed my fears and tears and helped us through the night.”
A second nomination discussed Ball's inspirational approach while performing care.
“Two years ago on the Fourth of July, I went into labor," the nomination said. "Although I had a very smooth labor physically and medically, it was very hard emotionally. My mother accompanied me and stayed with me throughout my entire labor, but I couldn’t help but feel so unbelievably alone. Cheryl demonstrated tough love at the beginning. She knew I was strong. Once my feelings started to take over, Cheryl became my best friend that entire night. She was loyally by my side every second.
"She held my hand, hugged me, wiped my tears, stroked my hair, and talked me through one of the hardest and most painful moments in my life. I know I couldn’t have done it without her. Cheryl inspired me to become a nurse myself. Because of her, I will be graduating as an LPN in December 2022. I hope I can grow to be as loving, dedicated, and compassionate as her.”
Heather Aylward, Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional Health, said it was unsurprising Ball would receive the nominations.
“Cheryl is so dedicated and goes out of her way," Aylward said. "She even goes over her shift to help nurses grow.”
Aylward said DAISY Award nominations are a good way for patients to bring positive attention to our hospital.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Cali., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
To view all of Newman Regional Health’s DAISY Award nominees, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/DAISY-awards. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
