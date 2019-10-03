A two-vehicle crash in central Emporia resulted in one person being taken to the hospital by ambulance Thursday morning.
Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage said in a written statement that at about 10 a.m. Thursday, the Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department responded to the intersection of 15th Avenue and Industrial Road for the report of an injury accident.
"The investigating officer discovered a blue passenger car driven by 20-year-old Rachael Bolinger of Emporia had been northbound on Industrial Road while a green minivan driven by 67-year-old Steve Dixon was eastbound on 15th Avenue," Sage wrote. "The two vehicles collided in the intersection."
Dixon was transported to Newman Regional Health by ambulance after reporting injuries to his chest, neck and hand. Bolinger had an injury to her upper arm but did not require emergency transport.
Both drivers were wearing the seatbelt.
The report states that a witness told officers that Bolinger ran a red light. She was cited for inattentive driving.
