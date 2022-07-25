Gary Lee Burroughs, of Emporia, entered into rest Thursday, July 21, 2022 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City. He was 73.
Gary was born November 24, 1948 in Emporia, KS to Kermit Aurthor and Florence Ruth (Kepler) Burroughs. He was an avid hunter and a well known river fisherman. He retired from KDOT in 2014.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Florence Burroughs; wife, Patricia Burroughs; son, Gary Lee Burroughs, JR; brothers, John and Fred Burroughs; sister, Mary Bodenheimer. He is survived by his brother, Bob Burroughs; sister, Phyliss Pope; daughters, Amy Burroughs and Jennifer Highley; five step-children; seven grandchildren, Teresa Thompson, Gary Root, Logan Highley, Brandon Highley, Tanner Highley, Trevor Highley, and Kamryn Tillmon; four great grandchildren and one on the way.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Charter Funerals. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Barbara Davis at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022
at Charter Funerals.
