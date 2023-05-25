Two purposefully discharged fire extinguishers were the cause behind a Thursday afternoon fire call at Hillcrest Apartments.
The call was originally toned out as a structure fire, but was quickly downgraded once fire crews arrived on the scene around 1:45 p.m.
According to Emporia Fire Department battalion chief Tony Fuller, two fire extinguishers that were mounted on the walls were discharged "up and down the hallway."
This caused the building's fire alarms to sound.
"The particles in the fire extinguisher filled up the hallways and so that broke the beams in the sensors, which set the alarm off," Fuller explained, adding that the fire alarm would read the particles as smoke.
No injuries were reported and the responsible party had already fled the scene by the time emergency personnel arrived.
