With the advice of Lyon County Public Health and the Emporia Police Department, the 72nd annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day will be moving to a drive-thru format this year.
“We do it for the children,” said 2020 “Pancake Day chair Joan Kloppenberg. “This year has brought many challenges and changes. We are grateful for ticket holders, sponsors, suppliers, media and all those who have contributed to making another Pancake Day possible.”
Running from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, offerings will include two turkey sausage links provided by Fanestil Meats and a choice of cold drink. Guests with dietary restrictions can also enjoy gluten-free pancakes and sugar-free syrup.
Drivers are encouraged to enter the fairgrounds at the north entrance on 12th Avenue where a volunteer will then direct cars toward ordering and pick-up areas. New tickets will be sold at a reduced cost of $5 at the gate — except for children age 4 and younger who can eat free — and any tickets purchased to the cancelled March edition of the feed will still be honored. Kiwanis organizers hope guests remain courteous of each other throughout the morning and remain in their vehicles. Restrooms will be unavailable.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to do this obviously, but we don’t want to have people outside their cars, visiting with each other and getting somebody sick,” Kloppenberg. “I know masks aren’t mandated in Lyon County, so we can’t expect everyone to wear them, but we’d really appreciate it if people would for the sake of the safety of all our volunteers and members who are helping put this on.”
In addition to enjoying a tasty meal, all visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle for a chance at winning prize packages such as a toy John Deere pedal tractor from PrairieLand Partners of Emporia, a Onn CE mini stereo system with enabled Bluetooth, an FM radio and remote control from Williams Automotive, a coconut cream pie baked by the talented Evora Wheeler, a “Ladies Night In” basket put together by members of the Ochs family and customized coffeetree wood bowl crafted by Ron Kloppenberg.
“The money from the raffle is going to help our Key clubs with some of their yearly projects, especially our newer ones,” Kloppenberg said. “Members of our Olpe club are going to be handing out a paper listing the items that are going to be raffled off. They’ll be given the paper when they enter, so as people wait for their pancakes, they’ll hopefully have time to decide if they want to buy raffle tickets.”
Proceeds from Kiwanis Pancake Days have traditionally been used for service projects, with a majority of them focusing on meeting the needs of school-aged children, teens and young adults. This year’s event money will be used for Kloppenberg’s service budget during her term as Club President, which is set to begin Oct. 1. A court-appointed special advocate (CASA), a teacher and former foster parent, she looks forward to serving kids throughout the Lyon County area, including members of the newly-formed Olpe High School Key Club which now enjoys the second-highest student membership of any such group in the state. The Kiwanis Club of Emporia also sponsors the Kiwanis Builders Club for 5th graders at Sacred Heart School and the Circle K Club at Emporia State University.
“This year is kind of a production to say the least,” Kloppenburg said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever had to do it like this, so there may be some issues we have to work out, but we hope everyone will consider coming out anyway. It’s an event that really helps do some great things for youth in the Lyon County area.”
For more information on the group, like and follow the Kiwanis Club of Emporia on Facebook. Any questions regarding the pancake feed or raffle can be directed to EmporiaKiwanis@gmail.com. Group meetings are currently held online, but leadership hopes to restart face-to-face conversations this fall at a regular time of 6 p.m. and a regular location of the Grace United Methodist Church. Anyone interested in serving the community and enjoying fellowship is invited to attend.
