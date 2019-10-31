A Wichita man was injured after hitting a patch of ice on the turnpike Wednesday evening on the turnpike.
Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, James O. Snell III was traveling northbound on I-35 when the 2016 Freightliner semi-trailer truck he was driving hit a patch of ice at milepost 100 in Chase County.
Snell went into the inside lane and struck the inside barrier.
According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Snell was complaining of pain from an unspecified injury. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
The semi was removed from the scene by Williams Towing & Recovery.
