A matchup against undefeated Olpe was already going to be a tall task for winless Hartford, but a limited roster of six active players meant the Jaguars would only have one substitute available all night long.
The Eagles took advantage early and often, forcing 34 turnovers in the game and cashing those in for easy layups on the other end en route to a 64-20 win Tuesday night.
Olpe’s defense was nearly impenetrable as it used a full court man-to-man attack to keep the Hartford offense away from the hoop. The Eagles limited the Jaguars to just 25 total shots on the night, very few of which were quality looks.
Offensively, the Eagles bordered on unstoppable as well, as they shot 61% from the floor and made more shots (28) than Hartford managed to attempt. Olpe took care of the ball well too, committing only nine turnovers.
“That first group (the starters) did a nice job of things I asked them to do today,” said Olpe head coach Jesse Nelson.
The tone was set early in the game, as the Eagles raced out to a 12-2 lead less than halfway through the first quarter and headed to the locker room at halftime up 37-6.
“Those games are a little bit hard to play sometimes,” Nelson said. “You don’t want them to get too far out of hand.
The Jaguars, however, never appeared to give up. Even though they had precious few opportunities to rest, they managed to stay focused and make a few plays in the second half, such as a traditional 3-point play by junior Brianna Sapp.
Nelson said that it was good to have the opportunity to try some new on-court technologies.
“[In blow-outs], you get a lot of other kids in, for one thing,” he said, “and maybe experiment with a couple other things too. Some things that we’re not used to doing.”
He said that he wanted to see his second string players have a stronger court presence than they showed on Tuesday.
“My second group has got to play with a lot more intensity,” he said. “They’ve got to play a lot better defense.”
The Eagles were led in scoring by seniors Marley Heins with 16 points and Macy Smith with 14. Fellow seniors Maya Bishop added 12 points and Hattie Fisher scored 8 on a perfect shooting night.
Junior Regan Darbyshire was the top Jaguar scorer with seven, while Kiernan Breshears came off the bench and put up six and Brianna Sapp added five.
With the win, Olpe moves to 8-0 on the year headed into a Thursday night matchup with Lebo next week.
Hartford will look for its first victory this season on Friday at home against Burlingame.
HARTFORD -- 4; 2; 11; 3; -- 20
OLPE -- 23; 14; 21; 6; -- 64
Hartford -- Darbyshire (7, 3-7), Breshears (6, 2-9), Sapp (5, 2-4), Heathman (2, 1-2), Baker (0, 0-3).
Olpe -- Heins (16, 7-12), M. Smith (14, 7-9), Bishop (12, 4-6), Fisher (8, 3-3), Steffes (4, 2-3), Broyles (4, 2-3), J. Smith (2, 1-1), Robert (2, 1-1), Clark (2, 1-1).
