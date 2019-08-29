Keaton Justin Krause, the son of Justin
and Natasha Krause died Friday, August
23, 2019 at Newman Regional Health.
Cremation is planned.
Keaton is survived by his parents; a
sister, Sophia Reynolds of the home;
grandparents, Karen and David Krause
of Emporia, Tonya Mc Clurg of Wichita;
great-grandparents, Carolee and Albert
Schritter of Emporia, and Edna and
Willis Mc Clurg of Wichita. Paul Weilert,
his grandfather preceded him in death.
No service is planned at this time.
