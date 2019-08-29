Keaton Justin Krause, the son of Justin

and Natasha Krause died Friday, August

23, 2019 at Newman Regional Health.

Cremation is planned.

Keaton is survived by his parents; a

sister, Sophia Reynolds of the home;

grandparents, Karen and David Krause

of Emporia, Tonya Mc Clurg of Wichita;

great-grandparents, Carolee and Albert

Schritter of Emporia, and Edna and

Willis Mc Clurg of Wichita. Paul Weilert,

his grandfather preceded him in death.

No service is planned at this time.

