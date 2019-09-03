WICHITA — The Emporia High boys soccer team put on a good display Friday night in its season opening 9-0 rout over St. Marys.
But it did an even better job on Monday afternoon in the first round of the Titan Classic Tournament in Wichita.
EHS scored 16 goals, all in the first 40 minutes to cut things short in a rout of Circle High.
“It’s an impressive group,” EHS head coach Victor Ibarra said. “When you have over 10 seniors (combined with) the hunger that the guys have because of the unfinished business last year and the influx of great athletes, it just has made for a great beginning of the season.
“Right now, their effort is being reflected by their actions. I’m extremely excited and I hope we continue to get better.”
Even more than the athletic physical attributes of his team, Ibarra lauded the team’s willingness to work for each other’s betterment.
“It’s (their) loyalty and unselfishness,” Ibarra said. “They’re willing to play with one another, we’re completely balanced in structure on our buildup of play and then we have guys up top that can provide (a) pace that it’s hard to keep up with.”
In what was a halftime final, the Spartans saw eight different players score, while nine had assists.
Senior Wilber Landaverde scored three times and dished out a pair of assists, while fellow senior Elijah Williams had four goals on the afternoon. Hector Hernandez scored thrice, while Alvin Arriola had one goal, along with seven assists.
“Elijah, Wilber and Hector are three premier talents here in Kansas,” Ibarra said. “If (opponents) don’t know about them, they will get to know them.”
Alexis Chaparro, Aidan Allemang, Kaden Nguyen and Gavin Fields also scored their first goals of the year.
Improving to 2-0 on the young season, the Spartans advanced to Wednesday evening’s round of the Titan Classic, where they will face Salina Central, which was the second seed in their regional a year ago with a 13-3 mark.
“They should definitely be more of a challenge,” Ibarra said. “I think just our offense is going to be overwhelming to people. We’re not going to approach the game exactly like we’ve always done it (before), in terms of possessions, passing it around — we’re just going to attack.
“This year, it’s going to be ... get the ball to our attacking point and then just go. If we’re on defense, we compact and as soon as we get the ball back with high effort and intensity, it just transitions into offense immediately just because of the high-paced guys that we have.”
Kickoff for the Spartans’ game Wednesday is scheduled to be 6 p.m. in Wichita.
