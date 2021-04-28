The Emporia Senior Center has remained an essential community organization throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With reduced operations, limited activities and reduced attendance, staff members have remained focused on existing health mandates to shield the organization as a whole and to offer in-person services to approximately 1700 older adults and/or their caregivers monthly.
COVID-19 has presented physical and health threats to an aging population. There are other pandemic factors impacting the lives of older adults such as housing, food, financial and even job security. Further, ESC recognize the social and recreational needs of our members and we are empathetic to their wishes for us to fully reopen.
The Emporia Senior Center does have a variety of individuals who benefit through offered clinics, activities, and services. Staff recognizes that individuals with various disabilities and incomes have been significantly impacted by not only the pandemic, but also our reduced services and activities.
There is not a “one-size-fits-all” approach to resuming operations and the over-riding objective to ensure the health and safety of ESC staff, but more importantly that of older adults and all who enter its facility. The senior center staff are very aware of those members who have been ill and express deepest sympathies to the families who lost loved ones due to the pandemic. Therefore, as they reboot or begin the process of re-opening, they will continue to do so in a gradual, strategic and cautious manner, while continuing to allow for flexibility to keep older adults and staff safe.
ESC recognizes that seniors and staff have on-going concerns and fears. Therefore, they will continue to practice safe social-distancing, wearing masks, the use of hand-sanitizer, having temperatures taken and registering as a means for potentially tracking those infected until further notice. Additionally, they will continue their increased cleaning protocols and regimen.
On Tuesday, June 1, they are excited to announce Charitable Gaming Operations (Bingo) will resume for the first time in 15 months with modifications to the gaming program at 5:30 p.m. Sales begin at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be mandated. Limited concessions and drinks will be offered.
As of Monday, June 7, the Emporia Senior Center will fully reboot and resume offering all services and activities, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. They will be closed from noon - 1 p.m. daily.
To ensure safety and social distancing those seeking the Friendship Center Meal are strongly encouraged to contact the Friendship Center (NCFHAAA) directly at 620-340-8001. The meal will not be served at the Emporia Senior Center until further notice.
Please note this plan is subject to change. Any changes will be posted throughout various media outlets and the senior center web site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.