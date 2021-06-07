Three Emporia High girls soccer players received postseason Centennial League honors for their efforts on the field in 2021.
Junior Hannah Boa was named to the First Team All-Centennial League list. The Danish striker led the team in goals scored, and head coach Oscar Macias described her as “dynamic” and “fun to watch all season.”
Isabel Garcia, a junior, earned Second Team All-Centennial League recognition for her work as a defender.
Junior midfielder Allie Baker was Honorable Mention All-Centennial League.
The Spartans went 8-9 in 2021, a considerable improvement over recent years. Macias said it was a “step in the right direction” and he looks forward to the talent returning in 2022.
