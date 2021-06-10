An Iowa man was arrested pending formal charges of driving under the influence and speeding after his semi overturned on I-35 early Thursday morning.
At approximately 2:37 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies along with Emporia Police Department officers and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to reported of an overturned semi on the I-35 roundabout at mile marker 127.
According to Lyon County Deputy Zachary Shafer, 33-year-old Elvir Huskic of Waterloo, Iowa was traveling southbound on I-35 in a 2015 Freightliner when he failed to negotiate the roundabout and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side.
Shafer said speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the accident.
Huskic was arrested pending formal charges through the Lyon County District Court for Driving a Commercial Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Speed too great for conditions.
He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.