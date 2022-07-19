On Monday, July 11, 2022, Sister Elizabeth died peacefully at Mt. St. Francis Nursing Center, where she was a resident since 2015. Her death freed her from the burden of Alzheimer’s.
Sister Elizabeth, born September 24, 1924, was one of nine siblings born to John and Mary Fuchs in Humphrey, NE. She is survived by one sister, Dolores. In her vocation story she relates, “I remember my mother saying that she hoped at least one of her children would become a religious. I always felt I would be that one.”
Sr. Elizabeth entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, on August 12, 1943, professing perpetual vows on August 12, 1950. She would have celebrated her 80th Jubilee in 2023. Sister taught for 40 consecutive years: 11 in New Mexico, 15 in Kansas and 14 in Nebraska. She then moved to Mount Saint Francis in 1988. A highlight in her life was a pilgrimage to Santiago Atitan, Guatemala with her two sisters in July 2006. They visited the parish and peoples where her cousin Fr. Stanley Rother, a diocesan priest from the Diocese of Oklahoma City, had been a missionary for 13 years. The pilgrimage was to commemorate the 25th year since his martyrdom, which took place in 1981, where he was shot in his Guatemalan rectory. Father Rother was beatified in Oklahoma on September 23, 2017.
The Mass of Resurrection was celebrated on July 18th, in Saint Francis of Assisi Church followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, 7665 Assisi Hts., Colorado Springs, CO 80919 or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
