The Lyon County Commission met Thursday morning for its regular meeting to hear the 2018 audit report from Agler and Gaeddert Chartered.
Due to the sudden unavailability of the auditor, commissioners motioned to table the audit report until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Following the audit report next week will the public budget hearing at 10 a.m.
