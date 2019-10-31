Donald E. Cook, Sr., Emporia, passed away at his daughter’s home in Colby, Kansas on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 86.
Donald Edward Cook, Sr. was born in rural Lyon County, Southwest of Emporia on January 25, 1933, the son of Jerry Franklin and Clara Elizabeth (Wagner) Cook. He married Wilma Louise Worley on September 23, 1954 in Emporia. She passed away on February 14, 2009.
Surviving family members include his son, Donald E. Cook, Jr. (Jana), Emporia, Kansas; daughter, Janine L. Colson (Ernie), Colby, Kansas; brother, William “Bill” Cook, Emporia, Kansas; sister, Dorothy Fehr, Emporia, Kansas; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; four grandchildren; brothers, Jesse, Robert, and Clifford Cook; and sisters, Mary Adkins, and Claudean Casida.
Mr. Cook worked as a Foreman in the Street Department of the City of Emporia for 32 years, retiring in June of 1995. He served 2 years in the United States Army and 6 years in the Army Reserve. He was a member of the American Legion, North American Hunting Club, National Rifle Association, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Funeral Services will be held in the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Haworth Cemetery, Southwest of Emporia. Military Graveside Honors will be presented by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 7:00 until 8:00 P.M.
Memorials have been established with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Hospice Services (Phillipsburg, KS). Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
