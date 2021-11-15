A three-week stay in Emporia for an accused bank robber ended Monday. Whether or not he returns could be up to juries in Oklahoma.
Records show Jerry Ray Brown, 43, was transferred out of the Lyon County Detention Center. While his destination was shown as “unknown,” prosecutors knew that federal authorities in Tulsa wanted to take him there for trial.
Brown was scheduled for trial on one of two bank robbery charges when he reportedly tried to flee Monday, Oct. 25. Authorities say he drove away from a traffic stop east of Bartlesville during the pre-dawn hours. Then his truck was linked to a fuel theft report in Emporia during the morning.
A brief chase by law enforcement ended when Brown reportedly crashed his truck into a power pole. Lyon County prosecutors charged him with felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, theft and criminal damage to property.
While the federal charges take priority, Lyon County prosecutors said officers in Tulsa were delayed for some reason in picking Brown up.
Should Brown somehow come back to Kansas, he's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the Emporia charges Wednesday, Dec. 1.
