Mary Elizabeth Bachner (Burnett), age 89, passed peacefully at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia surrounded by her family on May 11, 2020.
Born in Marion, Kansas on June 16, 1930 to Lawrence and Gladys Burnett, Mary was raised in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas by her devoted uncle and aunt Gilbert and Mamie Mott. Mary was a “big sister” to Jane (Doug) Peck and Jenifer (Devon) Eddings. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mary was a long time resident of Chicago before moving to the Peach State. Her passions included antiquing, the Cubs, Frank Sinatra and her many kitties.
She will be greatly missed and sweetly remembered by her daughters, Louanne Bachner (Robert Reimer), Gretchen Bachner and Lisa Bachner Bravine (Pete Bravine); her sister, the late Joy Hamm; nephew, Tim Stenzel (Debbie); grandchildren, Mercy Hume (Colin), Faith Reimer, Christopher Reimer (Christine Todaro), Joseph Bravine, Liza Bravine (Tony Turk); and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Grace, Annie and Daniel.
Mary’s ashes will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
