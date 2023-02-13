If you've filled up your tank at a local gas station recently and thought something was wrong, you're not alone.
A number of complaints have flooded into The Emporia Gazette in recent days, claiming that fuel pumped from the BP gas station, located at 2102 W. U.S. Highway 50, was contaminated with water.
Water in the gas tank is a serious issue that can cause corrosion inside your fuel system and injectors and keep them from monitoring your fuel delivery rate properly.
Jacqueline Vega told The Gazette Monday that mechanics at John North Ford found a large amount of water in the fuel tank of her husband's 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. It will cost nearly $800 to repair the damage. Her husband had fueled up at the BP station on Feb. 9.
Vega said her husband sent her a message around 7 a.m. telling her the truck had died and was getting it towed to Longbine Auto Plaza to get checked out before they moved their car to John North Ford.
When Vega went to the gas station later that day, she was given duplicate copies of the receipt and a claim number to reference when calling about the incident.
Vega is not alone.
A number of other customers have claimed to have the same issue, with purchases ranging from Feb. 8 - Feb. 9.
Longbine Auto Plaza confirmed Monday that it has seen a few vehicles with water-contaminated fuel tanks and were waiting on more information from BP's insurance company.
Destiny Farr, who said she fueled up her vehicle Wednesday evening, shared an email she received from BP regarding the issue, which laid the blame on the contractor working on site.
"We received your email regarding water in the gas that you purchased at the BP gas station," the email from Senior Field Claim specialist Kendon Troyer reads. "Star Concrete is the contractor that was working at the gas station and caused the damage to the underground storage tanks which allowed water to enter the tanks. The BP gas station was not aware of this when they sold the gas. Star Concrete is the liable party and you need to follow up with them regarding the claim for the damage to your vehicle. I do not have the phone number for them, but if you call the gas station, they may be able to give you this information or the information of Star Concrete’s insurance carrier."
Another customer, John Marin, said his son's car will cost $500 to fix as a result of the foul up.
An email to BP's media relations department was initially returned late Saturday night, but follow-up contacts Monday had not been reciprocated. A call to Star Concrete was also not immediately returned.
Customers who have been affected by this issue are being asked to call 866-806-0787.
