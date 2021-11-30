We should eliminate a program that has done little or nothing to solve the problem which they were organized for.
Many of us don’t answer the phone anymore if we don’t recognize the caller. The reason is that it is likely to be a telemarketer.
Never mind that we are on the NO CALL lists. Those lists are generally worthless.
The calls double or triple when you get older and qualify for Medicare. Right now I have received 37 cold calls from scammers that want to sell us a Medicare Supplement Insurance policy. Add to that the extended warranty on my car cold calls. I have offered to come by their office to pay them and get my policy, but that is darn hard to do when they are calling from India.
I’ve asked these scammers if they would trust anyone who called them if they were on the no-call list? This is a pointless question as their pitch just keeps coming.
It is not just Medicare. Have you ever gotten a call from someone with an Indian/Pakistani accent to buy anything? I am amazed at how many curse words these jerks know after you take as much of their time as possible and then tell them to buzz off. (Turn around fair play of a retired guy like me). How about the extended car warranty buggers who will call you over and over again to sell you a car warranty for only around $4,000 to $5,000? When I take up their time and then tell them to bug off, I am amazed at their vast knowledge of vulgar curse words.
We know not to answer if we don’t recognize the caller, but recently I have been experimenting just to see what is happening.
Every state pays workers to man the agency that protects us from these cold-call jerks yet they seem totally impotent?
Recently I called the Kansas Attorney General’s office to voice my concern and to ask a question. My question was, “Have you guys prosecuted anyone for making thousands of unsolicited calls to Kansans who are on the no-call list? The fellow I talked to was an expert in the art of the “government dodge.” He knew every dodge in the book. He started by explaining that these calls come from overseas. Next was that they are “robocalls.” Then that they are just not able to track them down. His replies were nothing more than a total confession of his agency’s worthless existence in the matter of stropping unsolicited calls.
Give me a break. My response was that you guys are not worth a bucket of spit and haven’t done one damn thing but to collect a paycheck. Then the guy told me not to swear and went into another dodge. I guess that he failed to know that “damn” is a transitive verb:
2a: to condemn vigorously and often irascibly for some real or fancied fault or defect damned the storm for their delay
b: to condemn as a failure by public criticism
At that point, I said that you guys need to hire someone that knows how to go after these bums. I am pleased to report that he took offense to that and again told me that there was nothing that could be done. I worked for the State of Kansas for many years and the fellow that I was talking to had the “government shuffle” down pat.
Then I really stymied him.
Here is my suggestion:
Put out a reward for anyone who bought any kind of insurance via a cold call.
Then secure an affidavit from that person that they were cold-called
Next, require that the Insurance Commissioner goes after the insurance companies who are indeed licensed to sell in the State of Kansas. I will wager that the company so charged has done thousands of cold calls to citizens on the no-call list. PUT IT TO THEM BIG TIME.
I shared this with the same man as mentioned previously. I said to give the Insurance Commissioner a chance at these do-nothings and see what he can do.
At that point, after sharing my idea, the man at the Attorney General’s office had another dodge. His first comment after my suggestion was, “The Insurance Commissioner for Kansas is a woman.” HOLY SMOKES why waste my time.
Now my next attempt is via the good work of The Emporia Gazette to see if our state representatives will:
De-fund the State no-call program if they are impotent and have no ability to do what they are funded to accomplish.
OR
Go after any insurance company that is licensed to sell in Kansas and attempt to remove their license or fine them.
I hear a constant refrain about how terrible telemarketers have become. Now let’s see if our elected officials will either reply or better yet do something to put it to these bothersome scammers?
