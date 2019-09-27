Jennifer Michelle Beall Lyman,
loving daughter, stepdaughter,
sister and niece, died unexpectedly
on August 11, 2019 in north
Kansas City, KS.
Jennifer was born in
Albuquerque, NM on July 21, 1976
to Stephanie Dawn Thomas Beall
and Lowell David Beall. At age 2,
she and her mother moved to rural
Emporia KS, where Donald Ray
Thomas became her stepfather, and
helped influence her much loved sense of humor.
Jennifer attended Admire Elementary School and
graduated from Northern Heights High School. She played
volleyball and was a cheerleader as well as an honor student,
and was proud in her senior year to be NHS's first female
President of Honor Society in 1994.
Jennifer's 2-yr high school summer job as teller at
Americus State Bank led her to pursue a career as a Senior
Payroll Specialist in Ventura CA, and later in Overland Park,
KS. Her favorite part of that job was managing accounts for
major rock and roll bands, including the Eagles while on
tour, and she was thrilled to be on a first name basis with
Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band.
In 2006, she made the decision to leave the corporate
world to pursue a life-long passion of animal care and
rescue. She served as a kennel tech at facilities in VA, MD,
TX and Kansas City, most recently 2018-19 at KC Pet
Project, where her experience and skills put her at the front
line in their process of intake and management of abused
animals of all kinds. Jennifer also operated Jenni-Furs,
her own business of dog and cat daycare and boarding
at her home in Austin TX between 2010-2017. She was a
loving mother to a long line of rescued pets over the years,
including a dog, 2 cats and 2 turtles still living in Austin.
Jennifer was a talented artist from a young age, and
loved sketching and painting animals and landscapes. She
was an avid walker, and often found her art subjects through
daily 2-mile walks. She was comedy's biggest fan, and sent
links of stand up comedians to her family frequently. She
also loved live music, and in the past several years developed
a love for theater and musicals that her mother shares.
Jennifer married Larry Lyman in 1996. They
divorced in 2005.
Jennifer and Tim Pflugradt became domestic partners
later that year, and married on January 10, 2010. They
divorced Nov 2018, yet continued to be good friends. In
Jenny's last year, Dennis (Mike) Kaminski was her domestic
partner. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2019.
Jenny is survived by her mother and stepfather,
Stephanie Thomas and Thomas Maiorana of Baldwin City;
stepfather and stepmother, Donald and Sandra Thomas,
and her brother, Wyvon Thomas and his fiancée, Heidi
Thompson, all of Bonner Springs, KS; grandmother, Martha
Miller of San Angelo, TX; and many favorite aunts, uncles
and cousins. Her father preceded her in death.
A memorial service and celebration of life reception will
be held on Sunday, October 6, 1:00-4:00 pm at 13700 Berger
Ave, Bonner Springs, KS 66012.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial
donations be sent to Austin Pets Alive, 1156 W Cesar
Chavez St, Austin, TX 78703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.