Jennifer Michelle Beall Lyman
Jennifer Michelle Beall Lyman,

loving daughter, stepdaughter,

sister and niece, died unexpectedly

on August 11, 2019 in north

Kansas City, KS.

Jennifer was born in

Albuquerque, NM on July 21, 1976

to Stephanie Dawn Thomas Beall

and Lowell David Beall. At age 2,

she and her mother moved to rural

Emporia KS, where Donald Ray

Thomas became her stepfather, and

helped influence her much loved sense of humor.

Jennifer attended Admire Elementary School and

graduated from Northern Heights High School. She played

volleyball and was a cheerleader as well as an honor student,

and was proud in her senior year to be NHS's first female

President of Honor Society in 1994.

Jennifer's 2-yr high school summer job as teller at

Americus State Bank led her to pursue a career as a Senior

Payroll Specialist in Ventura CA, and later in Overland Park,

KS. Her favorite part of that job was managing accounts for

major rock and roll bands, including the Eagles while on

tour, and she was thrilled to be on a first name basis with

Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band.

In 2006, she made the decision to leave the corporate

world to pursue a life-long passion of animal care and

rescue. She served as a kennel tech at facilities in VA, MD,

TX and Kansas City, most recently 2018-19 at KC Pet

Project, where her experience and skills put her at the front

line in their process of intake and management of abused

animals of all kinds. Jennifer also operated Jenni-Furs,

her own business of dog and cat daycare and boarding

at her home in Austin TX between 2010-2017. She was a

loving mother to a long line of rescued pets over the years,

including a dog, 2 cats and 2 turtles still living in Austin.

Jennifer was a talented artist from a young age, and

loved sketching and painting animals and landscapes. She

was an avid walker, and often found her art subjects through

daily 2-mile walks. She was comedy's biggest fan, and sent

links of stand up comedians to her family frequently. She

also loved live music, and in the past several years developed

a love for theater and musicals that her mother shares.

Jennifer married Larry Lyman in 1996. They

divorced in 2005.

Jennifer and Tim Pflugradt became domestic partners

later that year, and married on January 10, 2010. They

divorced Nov 2018, yet continued to be good friends. In

Jenny's last year, Dennis (Mike) Kaminski was her domestic

partner. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2019.

Jenny is survived by her mother and stepfather,

Stephanie Thomas and Thomas Maiorana of Baldwin City;

stepfather and stepmother, Donald and Sandra Thomas,

and her brother, Wyvon Thomas and his fiancée, Heidi

Thompson, all of Bonner Springs, KS; grandmother, Martha

Miller of San Angelo, TX; and many favorite aunts, uncles

and cousins. Her father preceded her in death.

A memorial service and celebration of life reception will

be held on Sunday, October 6, 1:00-4:00 pm at 13700 Berger

Ave, Bonner Springs, KS 66012.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial

donations be sent to Austin Pets Alive, 1156 W Cesar

Chavez St, Austin, TX 78703.

