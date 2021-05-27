The Lyon County Commission heard its first public health update since April 29 during its action session Thursday morning.
Renee Hively, Lyon County Public Health administrator, reported that the COVID-19 numbers in the county were trending downward, with 16 active cases and two hospitalizations. She predicted that the county would likely see a jump in numbers in a few months when school starts again, but that local school districts were working with the state to figure out best practices for the fall.
According to Hively, 37% of Lyon County residents are fully vaccinated, a number that is slowly continuing to rise and is congruent with the rest of the state.
Lyon County Public Health is currently providing vaccines on both a walk-in and appointment basis with a few clinics scheduled here and there, she explained.
Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids ages 12 and up, Hively said that a survey revealed that 61% of county residents plan to vaccinate their children while 27% do not and 12% are undecided.
She said that, in Lyon County, there were enough doses of vaccine and enough access points that anyone who wants to receive the shot can do so in a timely manner.
The commission asked how Lyon County Public Health will assess when it is time to return to normal. Hively acknowledged that, practically speaking, things had already returned to normal because there are no longer any county-wide mandates.
Most of what remains to be done, she said, will be determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We just have to transition, probably, slow into it until the CDC comes out with different guidelines as far as whether this is no longer reportable or we’re going to treat this like influenza or we’ve got enough scientific data behind it that says that [if] people are fully vaccinated then this immunity’s going to last 10 years. Or will it be like flu where you’ll need a booster shot every year?” she said. “We just don’t know.”
The commission met with Randy Hoffman, vice president of Wheat State Technologies, Rob McDonald, operations manager at Madison Telephone, and Josh Reece, operations supervisor for S&A Telephone, to discuss bringing broadband services to all of Lyon County.
There are still places in Lyon County that do not have broadband access, they explained, because many very isolated areas cost a great deal of money to reach without offering much payback to the providers.
County controller Dan Williams said that the goal was to utilize money from the American Rescue Plan to fund this effort.
The commission acknowledged the necessity of in-home broadband connections in this day and age, saying that it was time for this project to be completed.
“It seems the time to do it if we’re going to do it,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “I think every day we wait, we’re a day behind every other community.”
Moving forward, the representatives from Wheat State Technologies, Madison Telephone and S&A Telephone will work together with the county to figure out next steps. They will also include representatives from ValuNet Fiber in these discussions to see if it is capable of participating.
The commission also:
Approved the purchase of a grease interceptor replacement for the Facilities Department from Burnap Bros Inc. in the amount of $10,125.
Approved the closure of Locust Street (Road 240) in Americus from Main Street to Fifth Street to be used as a checkpoint for the Unbound Gravel races. It will be closed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. June 5 and from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. June 6.
Received a presentation of the 2021 Certification of Values from Lyon County appraiser Ryan Janzen.
