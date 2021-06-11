Donald Earl Glasgow, 93, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Donald was born August 24, 1927 in Geuda Springs, Kansas the son of George and Dora Belle (Miller) Glasgow. He graduated college from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University). Donald was a Civil Engineer with the Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years; retiring 35 years ago. He served in the US Army during World War II, was a member of the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Antique Car Club in Emporia, Flint Hills Saddle Club and Wichita Model A’s, Donald enjoyed singing, horses, he loved animals and participated in the 1976 Bicentennial Wagon Train that crossed the United States.
On January 2, 1951 Donald married Opal Mae Taylor in Arkansas City, Kansas. She died February 4, 2009 at her home in Emporia. He is survived by his daughters, Shirley Crist of Emporia, Vickie Nadolson of Lake Elsinore, California; grandchildren, John McCracken, Jake McCracken, Jaimee Foster, Lauren Nadolson, and Brent Nadolson; great-grandchildren, Emily Nadolson, Collin Pantoja, Marilyn Jane Grace, Dylan Gunville, Karsen McCracken, and Quinn McCracken. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother, Herb Glasgow and an infant sister.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Emporia. Father Marc McDonald will be officiating. Interment will be 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Kansas. Family will receive friends Monday, June 14, 2021 from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
