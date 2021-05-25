The Emporia Police Department is seeking information after a man impersonated a police officer.
According to a written release from Sergeant Lisa Hayes, the Lyon County Emergency Dispatch Center and Emporia Police Department responded to a call for false impersonation of a police officer at an apartment in the 1100 block of East St. late Monday evening.
The witness reported a white, middle-aged male dressed in a dark colored polo shirt with a utility belt and a black baseball cap, knocked on the door. He had no gun or radio.
The suspect claimed to be an Emporia Police Officer checking on a screaming child. He showed what appeared to be a badge in a wallet.
Hayes said EPD officers will always identify themselves by "name, badge number and identification card" while conducting official business.
"Citizens can always ask for a supervisor to respond and/or call into the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to verify if an officer is on official duty," she said. "The number to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center is 620 343-4225."
If you have any information about this or any other crime, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or through your online or mobile device at P3Tips.
