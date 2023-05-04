Tyler G. West, 44, Emporia, passed away Saturday morning, April 29, 2023 at the Emergency Department of Newman Regional Health, Emporia.
Tyler Galloway West was born in Iola, Kansas on May 1, 1978. He married Jennifer Dunn on April 20, 2009. He is survived by his wife; mother, Cathy West, Admire, KS; sisters, Jessica (Aric) Kenyon and Angela Blankley; niece, Amber Kenyon; nephew, Taggert Kenyon; step-children, Allison (Patrick) Hollis and William Ramos; step-grandchildren, William “J.R.” and Arianna “CiCi” Ramos. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua K. West.
Tyler was a supervisor for Roto-Rooter of Emporia for several years.
Cremation is planned. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established to Emporia Animal Shelter with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
